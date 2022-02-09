Table tennis association coming to shire

news, local-news,

It's fast, it's fun and it's found its way to Wollondilly. Table tennis has arrived in the shire and a 13-time Australian champion is stopping by to help launch the local league. Thirlmere solicitor Ken Harkness created the league with his wife and several friends, and the Wollondilly Tennis Table Association will officially launch next weekend with national champ Paul Pinkewich on board for a demonstration match. "I've had the idea at the back of my head for a long time," Mr Harkness said. "I know what a great game it is. I used to teach it at the YMCA back in high school and I was looking back and reflecting how nice it was, what a great environment and everyone enjoyed each other's company, and thought it might fill a bit of a gap in Wollondilly. "It's a very satisfying game to play well." Mr Harkness said St Stephen's Anglican Church served as an excellent location for the association, allowing up to eight tables to be set up at once. With its convenient location close to Thirlmere Public School, he also expects kids might enjoy making table tennis their new activity. Mr Harkness said anyone of any age and ability could take part in table tennis. "It's the fastest reflex game in the world," he said. "You'll find yourself hitting back something you never imagined possible. "A few months ago I played against an 86-year-old man who was slow on his feed, but he still thrashed me at the table. Your reflexes can still be good at that age. "Table tennis is great for kids and seniors alike - it doesn't cost much, it's healthy and you can't injure yourself." Mr Harkness said the association would be set up for both Table Tennis NSW competition and social games and if there was a lot of interest, they'd look to expand further into the shire. He said Camden-based qualified table tennis coach Michael Pilottis, part of the association's steering committee, would be working hard to help people improve their games. Wollondilly Table Tennis Association members will also receive membership to Table Tennis NSW and have the opportunity to join its competitions. Once the association launch kicks off on Saturday, February 19 (from 3pm) at the church hall (79 Westbourne Avenue, Thirlmere), there will be several weekly sessions locals can attend:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/9d801982-adc7-4eb6-8315-96f287dc3f09.JPG/r0_158_4896_2924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg