Festival of Steam chugging back to life

news, local-news,

In some great news for Macarthur's train fans, the ever popular Thirlmere Festival of Steam will make its return next month. After several COVID-related postponements, the train-centric event will delight locals again on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. And organisers promise the new-look festival will feature more steam locomotives than ever before The Thirlmere Festival of Steam is celebrating 30 years of proud history this time around, and will be delivered in partnership between Wollondilly Council and Transport Heritage NSW (the operators of Thirlmere's NSW Rail Museum). Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said shire residents couldn't wait to welcome the event back to town. "We're proud to be able to host the state's premier steam event here in Wollondilly," he said. "After an extended period of challenges including bushfires and COVID restrictions, this will provide a boost for tourism and the local economy as well as bringing back one of the community's favourite events." Transport Heritage NSW chief executive Andrew Moritz said the festival had enough to entertain the entire family. "We'll have at least six historic engines in steam throughout the weekend at the NSW Rail Museum, including the recently overhauled Legend of Steam Locomotive 3801," he said. "In addition to steam train rides, visitors can enjoy visits, steam machinery, live steam models and more all weekend at the NSW Rail Museum." On the agenda for Saturday will be a variety of steam train rides, driver's cab visits, a steam and vintage park, mini-train rides and a special family-friendly event at Thirlmere Sportsground, with carnival rides and activities from 3pm. Sunday will see the whole village come to life with market stalls, a street parade (featuring the NSW Police Band), live performances, steam rides and other activities at the NSW Rail Museum. Get your tickets and learn more at thirlmerefestivalofsteam.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/2526175b-f3ef-42c0-a953-51c5b1f3f5ae.jpg/r0_288_5184_3217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg