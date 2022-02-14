Third man charged over serious assault in Tahmoor

news, local-news,

A third man has now been charged following an investigation into the serious assault of a man in Tahmoor last year. Emergency services were called to a carpark in Thirlmere Way, Tahmoor, following reports of an assault at 4.15am on Monday, December 27 2021. Police say they located a 20-year-old man with serious head and facial injuries on arrival. "He was taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma. He has since been released," a police statement said. "Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. "A small hatchback, observed at the scene, was later found burnt out in a nearby carpark." Police say two men, aged 26, were arrested and charged on Thursday, February 10 2022. They remain before the courts. "Following further inquiries, detectives attended a Tahmoor home just after 8am Saturday, February 12, and arrested a third man, aged 28," the statement said. "He was taken to Narellan Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s), dishonestly destroy/damage property for gain by fire/explosive, and false representation resulting in police investigation." The man was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on February 12.

