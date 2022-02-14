Eight new outdoor fitness gyms installed across the shire

news, local-news,

More Wollondilly locals will be able to get physical at local parks thanks to some new outdoor fitness gyms. Eight towns across the shire will have their own outdoor gym equipment using funds from the Western Parkland City Liveability Program as part of the Western Sydney City Deal. The new gym equipment was installed at Bargo Sportsground, Wilton Recreation Reserve, the Old Menangle School site, Emmett Park at Tahmoor, Douglas Park Sportsground, Telopea Park in Buxton, Dudley Chesham Sportsground at The Oaks and Willis Park in Oakdale. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said similar exercise equipment installed at Warragamba by the Wollondilly Health Alliance had been very popular. He said the Liveability Program had opened up the opportunity for more areas of the shire to embrace a healthy lifestyle. "We wanted to make these parks accessible to people in all parts of the shire," Cr Gould said. "It's having a great impact on the community and it's a great way to encourage active, healthy lifestyles." Hume MP Angus Taylor said recreational facilities such as this, were critical to making the Western Parkland City a great place to live and work. "Parks and recreational spaces are essential for making places liveable, and with locals able to enjoy the outdoors more after the easing of COIVD-19 restrictions, these projects are coming at the right time,'' he said. Wollondilly MP Nat Smith said the parks were just one of the "exciting projects to promote healthy living and improve quality of life for the community under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program". "Having these parks will encourage people to get out and be active in their own communities," he said. The total cost of the eight outdoor gyms was $675,000 with additional funding invested by the council into the surrounding parks.

