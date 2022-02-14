Whittaker remains positive after second Adesanya defeat

news, local-news,

The highly-anticipated rematch between Robert 'The Reaper' Whittaker and New Zealand's Israel Adesanya ended in a loss for the Mount Annan fighter. The 31-year-old jetted to Texas for UFC 271 at the weekend, determined to come out on top after losing to Adesanya back in 2019. But the fairytale wasn't to be, with the judges awarding the Kiwi a unanimous victory (49-46, 49-45, 49-45). But the rematch showed Whittaker had improved, taking Adesanya all the way. He later posted a video to Facebook - looking happy but worse for wear - thanking his fans, sponsors and teammates for their support. "I'm able to do this because of you guys," Whittaker said. "I thought I did enough [to win], I left it all out there. "I believe I surmounted one of the biggest obstacles my career has thrown at me in the last decade or so. "I feel like I'm evolving as a fighter and every fight I see a better version of myself. "It excites me to see there is no ceiling."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/51771de7-f828-44d6-a6e6-a29d1205646e.jpg/r0_1_692_392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg