Mental health workshops on offer for Macarthur parents and carers of teens

Parents and carers across Macarthur are being encouraged to attend free workshops to help them navigate the ups and downs of dealing with teen mental health. The workshops will be hosted by national youth mental health foundation, Headspace. Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith said the start of a new school year could be as unsettling as it is exciting, and young people's mental health must be a focus. "New beginnings can be uncomfortable and anxiety-provoking, especially alongside all the hormonal changes that can occur as a teenager," Mr Smith said. "We want parents, carers and community leaders to understand how to proactively support the mental health and wellbeing of our young people, including how to initiate these tricky conversations." Headspace chief executive Jason Trethowan said understanding suicide would be a key part of the training. "Suicide and mental health can feel like a really daunting subject to speak about with your young person," Mr Trethowan said. "Parents and carers are best place to support change when they have access to resources and feel supported to manage difficult times." Mental health minister Bronnie Taylor said acting early was one of the best ways to prevent small mental health issues from getting bigger and more serious. "We want all parents and carers to feel confident in talking about mental health with their kids on a regular basis, so they can determine as quickly as possible if professional support is needed," Mrs Taylor said. "These sessions are for any parent or carer who is worried about their child and doesn't know how to start a conversation about what's going on in their lives. "These workshops will address local challenges, point the way to local support services and allow the community to ask questions about what they can do to help young people who are struggling." Parents, carers and community members can register to attend the free workshops by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/headspace-nsw-parent-and-carer-sessions-34085927895 To get help 24/7, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing a personal crisis, please seek help immediately by calling 000 or one of these services:

