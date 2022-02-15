news, local-news,

Works are under way on two new parks in Bingara Gorge - and residents will be able to use them in a few months. Metro Property Development recently began working on Bingara Gorge Park and Greenbridge East Park, with the projects set to be complete by mid-year. The parks are worth more than $3 million and have been designed by GroupGSA and Landscape Solutions. Bingara Gorge Park is four hectares and features a colourful playground, dog park, walking trails, shelters and picnic facilities, a half basketball court, skate park, outdoor fitness and kickabout areas. Greenbridge East Park is 7000sqm with play facilities, shelters and barbecue areas, walkways and native plants. GroupGSA director John Holland said the parks were designed to align with the existing bushland. "Bingara Gorge is unique in its relationship to both the adjacent bushland interface along with the broader Southern Highlands backdrop, providing inspiration for the development and its open spaces," he said. "The intent is for the parks to reflect the local landscape character, with an informal colourful landscape and overlay of a tree canopy which is characteristic of the region." Find out more about the parks and their progress at www.bingaragorge.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/c9bd4cc0-79ec-41c4-bb66-fc7ff8b087f4.jpg/r13_0_4988_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New Bingara Gorge parks due to open by mid-year