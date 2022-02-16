Classics at Picton brings back popular concert series

news, local-news,

Popular concert series, Classics at Picton, is back to delight lovers of all things classical music. The first concert in the series will be Bach in the Dark, featuring renowned cellist Rachel Scott and Australian cello legend David Pereira. The performance will be held on Friday, February 25 2022 at St Marks Church in Picton from 7pm. Classics at Picton committee president Geoff Cannon said this concenrt would also serve as a 'welcome back' event after previous shows were cancelled due to COVID. "The Bach in the Dark concert features world-class musicians," he said. "It's the type of show that is shown in the city but we are bringing the city to Picton. "There is also no better place to experience live classical music than in the ambience of St Mark's Church. "Rachel has been a regular performer for us and we are so grateful that she can bring this concert to Picton." The program will include works by Bach, a piece written especially for the program by Pereira based around the Prelude of Bach's fifth cello suite, Mozart's sparkling duo in G major (originally for violin and viola) and Elena Kats-Chernin's 'Phoenix Story' featured on Rachel and David's recording 'Dreaming with Daisy'. Mr Cannon said Classics at Picton had been around for more than 20 years. "We're a unique group who love putting on classical music concerts," he said. "We are just amateurs and lovers of classical music." Mr Cannon encouraged people to head online and purchase tickets for the show. "We also have four more concerts planned this year," he said. Tickets for the concert are available at: ticketebo.com.au/classicsatpicton for $30 per person. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed for this event including masks and QR-code check-in. For more information, contact: 0431 434 417 or music@classicsatpicton.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/965fdec8-58f0-4cac-946e-209a7d41b481.jpg/r0_411_5184_3340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg