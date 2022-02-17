news, local-news,

Hume MP Angus Taylor has praised plans to accelerate the delivery of electric vehicle (EV) charging products across Australia. The Australian Government will invest $6.1 million to accelerate JET Charge's delivery of EV charging products to build Australia's future transportation infrastructure. JET Charge installs EV chargers in dealerships, for public charging networks and at home. This project is expected to create more jobs in Australia by allowing the company to expand their workforce to over 100 people in the coming year. Mr Taylor, who is also the minister for industry, energy and emissions reduction, said the Morrison Government was backing yet another Australian business rolling out low emissions transport technologies, while creating jobs. "Building additional charging infrastructure is key to removing range anxiety and supporting consumer choice," Mr Taylor said. "More and more Australians are already making this choice, with plug-in EV sales tripling last year. This investment will support this number to grow even further. "This project expands on our $250 million Future Fuels Fund, taking the Government's investment in low emissions vehicle technologies to over $2.1 billion." Assistant minister to the minister for industry, energy and emissions reduction Tim Wilson said the investment could also "potentially lead to savings for drivers through vehicle-to-grid technology". "Australia will get to carbon neutrality by working in partnership with businesses, like JET Charge, and our funding will build EV charging options, and the flow on effects for the grid," Mr Wilson said. "Our Future Fuels strategy identified charging infrastructure as essential to boost consumer demand for electric vehicles - so Australians can be empowered through choice." JET Charge's Energy Management System technology uses dynamic load control to monitor power demand in real time and adjust the charging rate of each station accordingly. It also allows owners to report and monitor their charging stations, perform preventative remote maintenance and bill customers for charging sessions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/fc35c2fd-e7d1-419b-a417-9aaca763afad.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg