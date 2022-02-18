Wollondilly community projects score millions in funding

news, local-news,

Wollondilly is still in recovery mode following the deadly 2019/20 bushfire season. But several Wollondilly community projects have scored funding under the Australian Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to support the ongoing recovery of the shire's fire impacted communities. The projects include Paint the Town, Buxton Community Hall's renovation and a Back to Sport program. Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould has welcomed the funding. He said the program would give backing to projects that have been specifically identified by the affected communities to assist with recovery, improve infrastructure and boost small business. "It will take a long time for all the residents and businesses in Wollondilly to recover from the 2019-20 bushfires, and it is great to see that we haven't been forgotten," Cr Gould said. "Thank you to federal member Angus Taylor and the National Bushfire Recovery Fund for making this money available to help address some of the residual issues in our Shire and help us on our continuing recovery journey." Mr Taylor announced the full list of projects that will be funded earlier this week. The projects also include a dangerous tree removal grants program which will provide 50 community grants of up to $10,000 each to help shire residents remove trees that pose a threat to property and human life. The funding will cover the assessment of identified trees to comply with the council's tree removal policy. Funding for an emergency waste hard stand area will help Wollondilly Council provide a sealed area for waste that is generated from natural disasters and emergencies, to be stockpiled and processed for recycling or reuse where possible. Some other important initiatives to be funded include an emergency signage program, hazard reduction works, money towards a regional sporting hub and a First Responder Resilience Program. Projects across the Wollondilly and Wingecaribee region will receive $6.4 million in support. Hume MP Angus Taylor said the Balmoral Village Community Hub and Buxton Hall renovation were among the 524 projects funded under the program. He said the overall program funding was boosted to $390 million to further support communities around Australia to recover from the 2019-20 bushfires. "As part of the $2.1 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund, the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program is backing projects which the affected communities have said will best support their ongoing recovery," Mr Taylor said. "These grants will go toward projects that support local jobs, small businesses and improving local infrastructure in Wollondilly and the Southern Highlands." Mr Taylor said the local projects funded, include: Details of the funded projects are available on the National Recovery and Resilience Agency website at: recovery.gov.au/programs/black-summer-grants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/4d5e0898-6032-4b00-abc1-a3cbf5c7867f_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1529_3024_3238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg