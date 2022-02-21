whats-on, movie-review, uncharted film review, uncharted movie review, uncharted review, uncharted movie, tom holland, mark wahlberg, ruben fleischer

If you're prepared to engage in some serious suspension of disbelief, you're going to have a good time with Uncharted. The new big-budget adventure, an adaptation of the PlayStation game of the same name, is buckets of fun and a rollicking good time. The first big win is the casting. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone out there who doesn't like Tom Holland, the energetic, talented star of the MCU Spider-Man series. He brings his trademark physicality and likeability to the iconic character of Nathan Drake and has great buddy chemistry with Mark Wahlberg's Victor 'Sully' Sullivan. Wahlberg's appearance is a big treat for fans of his 2003 classic The Italian Job, as Sully brings some real Charlie Croker vibes early on, spilling out his plans for their adventure. And what an adventure it is. The pair plan to steal a 500-year-old Spanish artifact which they believe is the key to finding legendary explorer Magellan's lost gold. The location of the gold is something Nathan and his brother Sam (who he hasn't seen since they were boys at an orphanage) have been determined to find, spurred on by their family history as descendants of famous voyager/pirate Francis Drake. But standing in Nathan and Sully's way is Antonio Banderas' uber-rich and ruthless Santiago Moncada, equally set on reclaiming the gold. The adventure see our leads travel from New York to Barcelona to the Philippines, with danger and hijinks at every turn. Hot on their tails is Moncada's henchwoman Braddock, played brilliantly by Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Gabrielle brings this great menacing quality to the character, but also looks stylish and fierce as hell doing it. The final piece of the puzzle is Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali, Grey's Anatomy), who works with Nathan and Sully to find the gold in Barcelona. What cannot be explained is Ali's accent. It is distractingly inconsistent, at times sounding English, Australian, New Zealand and American. But that little blemish aside, Uncharted is a joyful ride. It has the adventurous spirit of National Treasure with the gold-chasing fun of The Goonies and action of Indiana Jones, mixed with a little Italian Job/Ocean's heist action and Bond-ish villains. The action is laughably over-the-top, with two of the most offending scenes seen in the trailer: Nathan jumping from cargo pallet to cargo pallet as they fall out of a mid-air plane, and helicopters hoisting two completely intact ships from a cave and basically have a helicopter chase among giant rock formations. That's where the serious suspension of disbelief comes in. But if you can forgive that, you'll find that most of the other sequences - and Holland's impressive cocktail bar skills - are thoroughly enjoyable and just rooted in enough reality to make movie sense. There appear to be plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the original games, from whole sequences being lifted from the games, to an appearance from the original Nathan Drake voice/performance capture actor Nolan North and decidedly video game-y stunts. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer - also responsible for Venom - handles the tone and story well, and hints at further entries in an Uncharted film franchise with post-credit sequences. There are two extra scenes for fans to catch, one immediately after the film ends and one after the first round of credits; both important should a film series eventuate. Be sure to catch Uncharted if you like Holland or Wahlberg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/8b818de9-3c78-4589-8e26-5ba39c08a33d.jpg/r0_321_6000_3711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg