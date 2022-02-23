Police investigate serious crash at Razorback

news, local-news,

A 74-year-old male driver has been rescued from a serious car crash in Wollondilly today. The crash involving two cars occurred near Pepper Tree Ridge on Remembrance Drive, Razorback. A Fire and Rescue NSW statement said the incident left the male occupant of one car trapped inside the rolled vehicle. "Firefighters immediately provided emergency medical care on the critically injured driver when crews arrived first on the scene just after 7am," the statement said. "Due to the severe impact and the injuries sustained by the driver, Picton Fire and Rescue (FRNSW) crews worked for an hour to remove the car door to carefully extricate the male patient. "A doctor flown in by NSW Ambulance helicopter assessed and treated the patient before he was airlifted to the hospital." The statement said NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) crews were also on hand to assist and provide fire protection on the scene. FRNSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) when you are involved in or see a crash can be the difference between life and death. Both lanes of Remembrance Drive were closed to traffic during the operation. NSW Police are investigating the incident.

