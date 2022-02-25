Macarthur community groups urged to apply for Saluting Their Service grants

news, local-news,

Local ex-service and community organisations are encouraged to apply for a share in $3.5 million for commemorative projects through the latest round of the Saluting Their Service grants program. Hume MP Angus Taylor encouraged all community groups in the region to check the guidelines and see if they have a local project eligible for a Saluting Their Service grant. "I know we have many passionate organisations in this area who share this government's commitment to honouring all those who have served our nation," Mr Taylor said. "I will be working closely with those in the area to see what projects might be able to be funded through this important program. "We must ensure our local history of service is never forgotten by delivering meaningful projects and allowing people respectful places to commemorate and reflect on our rich military history. "Grants of up to $10,000 are available for smaller, community-based projects and activities, while major grants of up to $150,000 can be awarded to projects that are significant from a national, state, territory or regional perspective." To apply for a grant or to learn more about the Saluting Their Service Program, please visit the Community Grants Hub website or the Department of Veterans' Affairs website.

