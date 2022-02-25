news, local-news, Warragamba Dam, environment, wall

Blue Mountains City Council has reaffirmed its opposition to the raising of the Warragamba Dam wall. The council is just one of a chorus of opponents to the state government project which is designed to mitigate flood risk to communities on the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain. Other opponents include Wollondilly Council, UNESCO, Indigenous groups, advisory boards and more. A meeting of February 22 provided opportunity for the newly-elected Blue Mountains council to discuss issues of damage to cultural heritage, flora, fauna and World Heritage values that arise from the proposal. Blue Mountains Labor mayor Mark Greenhill described the raising of the wall as a "totemic issue and an existential threat to the Blue Mountains", adding that it will do "very little about flooding downstream". He said a higher dam wall "would not increase our water supply... but [would] flood vast areas of a World Heritage area". He also emphasised the potential impact on cultural heritage, and particularly the Burragorang area. "For Gundungurra people, it's akin to flooding the Sistine Chapel," Cr Greenhill said. Labor deputy mayor Romola Hollywood echoed the mayor's sentiments, and highlighted the threat to the critically endangered regent honeyeater. Ward 1 Greens councillor Sarah Redshaw, Ward 1 Labor councillor Suzie van Opdorp, Ward 2 Greens councillor Brent Hoare, Ward 4 Labor councillor Nyree Fisher and Ward 3 Independent councillor Daniel Myles also spoke in opposition to the raising of the wall. The resolution in opposition to the raising of the wall was supported by all councillors except Ward 3 Councillor Roza Sage and Ward 4 Councillor Christie who voted against. Ward 1 Liberal councillor Kevin Schreiber did not attend the meeting.

Warragamba Dam wall raising remains a hot topic for Blue Mountains City council