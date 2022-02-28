Police investigate multiple car crash at Cataract

news, local-news,

Two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) trucks attended a multiple car crash at Cataract yesterday. A FRNSW statement said the crash on Picton Road occurred just after 4pm and involved three cars. "One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof," the statement said. "An elderly male driver was trapped in the wreckage and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. "NSW Police have confirmed he could not be revived and died at the scene. "The Rural Fire Service assisted Wollongong Fire Station trucks at the incident and Picton Road, eastbound, was closed for the duration of the incident." The statement said police were investigating the cause of the crash. FRNSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) when you are involved in or see a crash can be the difference between life and death.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/7273dc56-3b7d-4ad7-bc2f-a85e5894ce73.jpg/r0_56_1021_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg