Police launch investigation after man hit by car near Appin

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Appin yesterday. Emergency services were called to Appin Road at 4.30am on Sunday, February 27 following reports a man had been hit by a car. Police say they were told the man was walking along Appin Road when he was struck by a car. "The man, an 18-year-old, sustained serious leg and internal injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition," a NSW Police Force statement said. "Officers attached to Campbelltown City Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue."

