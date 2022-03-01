Wollondilly Council's Picton traffic light proposal debate heats up

news, development,

Wollondilly Council's plan to put traffic lights at the Prince Street and Menangle Street intersection led to heated debate at last week's council meeting. Councillor Judith Hannan raised a motion calling for further consultation with the community about the project and that current project activity be ceased or delayed. She said that the council's community consultation had been "lacking". "We note that the church that sits right on the corner, the Pastor had no idea of the changes being proposed," Cr Hannan said. "I think our community consultation is lacking at the moment. At this point in time we need the Picton Bypass, not to disrupt people's lives with a band-aid solution." Wollondilly Council has been consulting with the community on a Transport Plan for Picton since 2019. A letter was sent to residents in December 2021 regarding the proposed upgrades and what had been done so far. However, residents in surrounding streets agreed with Cr Hannan that the consultation process had been lacking. Cr Hannan said these residents deserved to be heard. "We need to show that the community's concerns have been listened to and taken into consideration - and we're not listening," she said. "These issues have been caused by the state government and their lack of concern for Wollondilly so [council] staff are scrambling for band-aid solutions all the time." But it was Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould's alternate motion that received the most support from his fellow councillors. It called for further consultation with the community, noted the importance of the Picton Bypass, requested that consultants review or provide comment on the assumptions used in the modelling that informed the Picton Transport Masterplan and that other traffic solutions be looked at, and included a speed limit reduction on Menangle Street north of Matthews Lane and Argyle Street from Lumsdaine to Thirlmere Way. Cr Gould's lengthy notice of motion also stated that any solution needed to be implemented by 2026. "Nobody here wants to have more impact on people's lives than we need to," Cr Gould said. "The reality is that we need the bypass but we don't have it. "I don't like traffic traffic lights either, and if there is a better option I am happy to consider it. "The modelling shows us that if we do nothing by 2026 traffic will not flow across Victoria Bridge. "If we can try contraflow or dropping the speed the speed limit, that needs to be explored and community consultation needs to happen... but traffic engineers tell us we are facing a serious challenge." After lengthy debate councillors Suzy Brandstater, Blair Briggs, Matthew Deeth, Hilton Gibbs, Matthew Gould and Paul Rogers voted in favour of Cr Gould's alternate motion. Councillors Michael Banasik, Judith Hannan and Beverley Spearpoint voted in favour of Cr Hannan's motion, but voted against Cr Gould's alternate.

