Young people urged to take part in shire's Youth Week events

Young people across Wollondilly are being urged to take part in this year's Youth Week events. Youth Week will be celebrated from April 4 to 14 this year, with planning under way for a range of activities to take place across the shire. Events in the Wollondilly Shire will include Battle of the Bands, an Extreme Sports Expo, a Manga and Mocktails afternoon in the library, as well as a short film competition. Wollondilly Council is calling on local young people to be a part of the Youth Week Working Group to contribute their ideas about what they would like to see happen as part of these festivities and have their voices heard about current and future activities for young people in the region. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said young people could be involved as much they want to, whether it is just sending an email with their suggestions, helping plan and bring events together or even volunteering at the Youth Week events. "I'm looking forward to being part of the action for Youth Week 2022," Cr Gould said. "This is a great chance for us to celebrate the important contribution that our young people make to the shire. "I would encourage our younger residents to get involved in whatever way they can to make the most of the opportunities available during Youth Week; whether it is signing up for Battle of the Bands, producing a short film, or volunteering at the events." Youth Week began as a NSW Government initiative in 1989, and has since grown to be a celebration of young people in every state and territory across Australia. It is organised by young people, for young people. Young people aged between 12 and 24 who would like to be involved or share their ideas should send an email to youth@wollondilly.nsw.gov.au. To find out more about Youth Week 2022, visit: wollondilly.nsw.gov.au/eventsand-community/youth-in-the-dilly/youth-week/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/9c7a0c16-be3e-4b37-8a49-dddb6671f9e4.jpg/r0_231_5360_3259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg