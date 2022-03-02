Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding

news, local-news,

Communities are sandbagging and watching the rivers as Macarthur braces for heavy rainfall and possible flooding today. Somewhere between 150-200 millimeters of rain can be expected in places across the region in the next day or so. Business owners in Picton began sandbagging in the town centre yesterday, with the help of Wollondilly Council staff and members of the SES and RFS. The Wollondilly SES Unit reported their supply of 4000 sandbags was exhausted on Tuesday, but would have more available today (Wednesday). Community members are reporting some small flooding near the dog park in Tahmoor, on Thirlmere Way. Campbelltown SES invited the community to head to their Minto base and collect sandbags as needed last night, and all bags were utilised. "The response for sandbags today was incredible and resulted in us needing another delivery of sand however we have also used all that up and we currently have NO SAND left," Campbelltown SES posted on Facebook on Tuesday night. "We are hoping to receive another delivery tomorrow and will keep you updated on availability." In Glenfield, the flood-prone Glenfield Causeway at Cambridge Avenue is closed due to flooding and motorists are directed to use an alternate route. Douglas Park Causeway is also closed due to rising flood waters. Meanwhile the remote Yerranderie community is affected by the closed of the Oberon-Colong Stock Route, Wollondilly Council reports. "Due to the continued heavy rains the Oberon-Colong Stock Route (leading to Yerranderie) is closed," the council posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning. "Several of the creek crossings are now well under water. We anticipate the road will remain closed for at least one week." The Bureau of Meteorology expects continued rainfall could lead to a minor to major flood warning for the Georges River, running through Campbelltown and Wollondilly LGAs. A minor to moderate flood warning has been issued for the Upper Nepean River (including the river at Menangle). WaterNSW reports Warragamba Dam has reached 100 per cent capacity and started to spill about 3am this morning (Wednesday). "The spill from the dam may continue for up to two weeks," the Early Warning Network stated. "River users may notice a significant increase in river heights over this period." Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live traffic and council pages. Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

