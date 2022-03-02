Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads

news, local-news,

Appin's notorious Broughton Pass is being assessed by council staff following a landslide. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said the landslide wasn't on the bridge itself, but on the way down. "It's a question of whether we can clear it in this weather, if it will abate, or if not the road may need to be closed," he said. "We're starting to pop up road closures all over the place, there's a number of closures around Thirlmere and Tahmoor and a couple of spots in Picton. "The next couple of hours we'll see significantly more. "If you don't need to be on the road, don't be. "The weather is absolutely atrocious and we know the roads have copped an absolute beating." Cr Gould provided an update on what shire residents could expect from the day's rainfall. "The [Bureau of Meteorology] has now updated the flood warning for the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers to a MINOR to MAJOR flood warning," he posted to Facebook. "There is the potential for locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life threatening flash flooding across the shire depending on exactly what happens with the East Coast Low and six-hourly rainfall totals up to 200 millimeters are possible. Damaging wind gust in excess of 90km/h remain possible. "The Nepean River at Menangle Bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5.20 metres) shortly. The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (9.20 metres) early Wednesday afternoon and may reach around 11.00 metres Wednesday afternoon, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible. "The Nepean River at Camden Weir may reach the minor flood level (6.80 metres) Wednesday afternoon. The Nepean at Wallacia may reach the minor flood level (5.00 metres) Wednesday evening. Further rises are possible in both these locations. "Extensive sandbagging efforts were undertaken last night in Picton Town Centre and all the drains and gutters have been cleared. Stonequarry Creek is currently at about two metres and slowly rising. "At this stage all major bridges remain open, however flooding is starting to affect a number of roads. Douglas Park Drive is closed at the Douglas Park Causeway, The Oberon-Colong Stock Route is closed and will likely remain so for at least a week. Flowing water is crossing Burragorang Road at Mount Hunter however the road remains open at this stage. "There is significant damage to the road network and all council crews plus a contract crew are out making emergency repairs. "Given the very poor weather conditions predicted today residents are asked to minimize travel across the shire as much as possible." Wollondilly Council also noted there was water on Glendiver Road, The Oaks and council crews were in attendance to close the road. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages. Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/f1b7b1a4-7202-434e-89a9-870a5c06c469.png/r0_38_499_320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg