Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos

Rising water levels and minor flooding on roads is limiting travel across Wollondilly shire. The Argyle Street bridge over Stonequarry Creek in Picton's town centre has now been closed due to the rapidly rising waters. Menangle Road Bridge at the Nepean is also closed, Wollondilly Council reports. Silverdale Road near Pineridge Crescent is also closed, mayor Matt Gould posted. Other closures include: Residents are urged to keep of the roads unless absolutely necessary today. If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages. Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

