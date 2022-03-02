People in Picton CBD should 'prepare to evacuate': SES
NSW SES has instructed people in Picton's CBD to prepare to evacuate as flood Stonequarry Creek continues to rise.
"As a result of rising flood waters NSW SES is advising people within the Picton CBD to prepare to evacuate," the SES stated.
"Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.
"A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required."
Flooded roads and power outages could be expected, they said.
"Once floodwaters begin to rise in Stonequarry Creek, you will see flooding of roads, sewerage lines and power may be lost, and properties may be inundated," SES stated.
"If you remain in the area you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
The SES advised the locals to do the following:
- Identity a safe place to go with family or friends
- Stay up to date with information - know when to move, where to go and safe ways to get there
- Lift belongings above the predicted flood height by placing them on tables, beds and benches. Put electrical items on top. You may be able to place light weight items in the roof space
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you
- Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted road access
- Share this information with family friends, and neighbours and help others where possible
If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages.