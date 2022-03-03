Wallacia's Bents Basin area told to evacuate

news, local-news,

Residents within the Bents Basin area of Wallacia have been directed to evacuate now. The NSW SES gave the evacuation order about 11.40. "NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Wallacia - Bents Basin area to EVACUATE NOW," they posted. "All those in properties along Bents Basin Road must proceed along Bents Basin Road to Silverdale Road and then head to Wallacia or Silverdale. "Once floodwater reaches nine metres at the Wallacia Weir, the area will be isolated. "If you stay in the area you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. "For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call Triple Zero (000) immediately." Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould posted this morning that there were still many flood affected roads and bridges in the shire. "A number of bridges remain closed," he said. "Douglas Park Causeway, Menangle Bridge, Cobbitty Bridge and Blaxland Crossing (Wallacia Bridge) are closed due to flooding and will remain so at least until this afternoon, with several of the bridges likely to remain closed into Friday, if not longer. "Broughton Pass also remains closed due to a rockfall and crews are assessing the impacts from that today. "Limited access remains in place to Warragamba, Silverdale, Theresa Park, Brownlow Hill and Werombi due to the closure of Blaxland Crossing and Cobbitty Bridge and significant flood and road damage to Silverdale Rpad between Silverdale and Orangeville. "There is the potential for Silverdale Road to have to be closed at short notice, which may temporarily isolate these communities. Residents are asked to avoid all non essential travel in this area." There is an evacuation centre at Penrith RSL, 8 Tindale Street, Penrith. If you've been affected by the flooding and would like to share your story or photos, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages. Flooding in Camden: your photos School closures in Macarthur today Parts of Camden given evacuation order overnight People in Picton CBD should 'prepare to evacuate': SES Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/01fc8926-ff68-489f-b3e8-4a97f8600429.jpg/r0_517_919_1036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg