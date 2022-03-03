Unwell dog rescued from Wallacia flood area

news, local-news,

The amazing crew at Warragamba Fire and Rescue braved flood waters to pull off a daring rescue today. Teddy the Irish Wolfhound was suffering from life-threatening complications at his Wallacia home after an operation a few days ago. Wallacia's Bents Basin area received an evacuation order just before midday today, meaning Teddy had to get out. With Bents Basin Road rapidly becoming impassable due to flood waters, two firefighters from Warragamba Fire Station came to the rescue, accessing the dog's property by driving over the Old Silverdale Hillclimb bush track in one of their own four-wheel drive vehicles. The remaining crew, along with a Rural Fire Service team, were on hand at Bents Basin Road to assist. The firies were able to successfully reach Teddy, who is now being treated by a vet, relieved owner by his side. If you've been affected by the flooding and would like to share your story or photos, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/3a4f6e6b-cc26-4088-93b3-5b02c6e9c055.jpg/r0_6_414_240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg