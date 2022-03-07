news, local-news,

Tsehay Hawkins wore her signature yellow skivvy and sunflower headband with pride as she brought joy to Mardi Gras viewers at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), and those who watched at home. The Bargo resident joined The Wiggles members Caterina, Anthony, Kelly, John, Lachy, Anthony, Officer Beaples and an elephant during the group's performance. Cheers filled the stadium as the The Wiggles made their way to the centre of the SCG, and began with Hot Potato. "Hi, I'm Tsehay and it's my first time performing here, and I just wanted to say happy Mardi Gras!" the former Campbelltown Performing Arts High School student said afterwards as the group made their way to another stage to bring more joy. The Wiggles then performed their Triple J Like a Version cover of Tame Impala's song Elephant, which took out the radio station's Hottest 100 in January. "We embrace and celebrate diversity in all its forms, and look forward to performing for all of the rainbow families from across Australia," the 16-year-old said in a video on February 14, when the group announced their performance at the iconic event. The 44th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras theme was United We Shine, which is a message the musical group embraces. "Because we're all fruit salads, so let's celebrate love and equality together," red Wiggle Simon Price said in the announcement video. This was not the first time the colourful music group has performed at the rainbow event - they also marched with the charity Rainbow Families in 2021. The Wiggles are currently performing around the country on the mostly sold out The Great Wiggly Road Trip Tour. Tsehay said in an Instagram post that she loved touring and could not wait to perform more around Australia. She initially joined The Wiggles as part of the Youtube series Fruit Salad TV in September, 2021, where she wore a red skivvy. The world champion Latin dancer then replaced former Wiggle and bow-wearing Emma Watkins in late 2021. In a video introducing the yellow Wiggle on YouTube, she said The Wiggles inspired her to pursue dancing and performing arts. She said she there were "many answers" to why she loved being a Wiggle. "I love that I get to perform on stage..." she began. "I love that I get to work alongside Lachy and Simon and Anthony, and I just love that I get to inspire a bunch of the new generation, and kids get to learn their love of performing arts just as I did when watching The Wiggles."

