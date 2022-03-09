international womens day, little elves childcare, jennifer goddard, wollondilly

Little Elves Childcare founder Jennifer Goddard has something special planned to mark International Women's Day - but she can't say what because it's a surprise. "We employ 45 women across our four services so International Women's Day is an important one for us," Ms Goddard said. Her message for the special day was simple: "You're all doing a great job. Make sure you take time out to celebrate your achievements today". And she knows what she's talking about. "I am a mum and own four successful businesses," Ms Goddard said. "So I want to say that if you work hard you can achieve anything. But you also need to remember to celebrate your achievements along the way." Little Elves Childcare Centre first opened in Bargo in January 2011. "We happened to drive past a place that was going up for auction," Ms Goddard recalls. "It had previously been a small childcare centre so we took the opportunity to renovate and open it as a new, much larger centre." These days Little Elves offers education and care for children aged six weeks to 12 years across four services in the Wollondilly region. "Little Elves is a special place because it's a home away from home," Ms Goddard said. "Everyone that comes in always comments on how they feel like they belong in the Elves family. We are well known for our high level of customer service and low staff turnover." Ms Goddard said she loves working in the Wollondilly community because "everyone knows everyone". "Some of our parents are our local police and ambulance officers, the local school teachers or the shopkeepers. Everyone helps each other and we get to see many of our children after hours. To see them get so excited when they see us makes me so proud." Little Elves Childcare Centres also place a great deal of importance on health and nutrition. "We are working with leading pediatric nutritionist Mandy Sacher and her Wholesome Child Nourish Program to deliver a holistic nutrition solution for families," Ms Goddard said.

Little Elves childcare founder says take the time to celebrate

Little Elves Childcare Centres also place a great deal of importance on health and nutrition. "We are working with leading pediatric nutritionist Mandy Sacher and her Wholesome Child Nourish Program to deliver a holistic nutrition solution for families," Ms Goddard said.