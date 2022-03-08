Flood level at Menangle worst 'in living memory'

news, local-news,

There was a lake where Menangle Bridge should be on Tuesday morning. The bridge disappeared under floodwaters from the Nepean River following massive rainfall on Monday night, compounding the rainfall experience in the week earlier. Wollondilly deputy mayor Matt Deeth said the flood levels were the worst in living memory. "This has exceeded the 1873 flood record for Menangle of over 16.43 metres," he said. "That's something nobody can remember here in Menangle. "But it looks like we got off scot free - no property has been inundated." Cr Deeth, a Menangle resident, said roads had been cut to Menangle on Monday, but only Woodbridge Road was out of action on Tuesday morning, and Finns Road remained open. Water levels reached the area set for development in Menangle, sparking many outraged posts on social media groups. Cr Deeth said residents across Menangle, and the rest of the shire, were playing the waiting game with more rainfall expected on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. "With the Nepean, the upstream areas get hit first, then the waters move slowly along and impact further downstream," he said. "At this stage Menangle and Camden are the worst hit, but the impacts will move further downstream and it will be interesting to see what happens tonight - whether we'll see the river height raise even more or not." Meanwhile over in Picton, the town was spared reliving the traumas of the 2016 floods in the first week of heavy rain activity. "It's a stroke of good luck that Picton hasn't been hit this time around," Cr Deeth said. "We have been so fortunate. I'm pretty sure every shop owner is sighing a sigh of relief. It's a small little miracle. "Certainly our communications and preparedness across everyone in the Picton area is markedly increased from 2016 and that's reassuring to see. There's a lot more work still that the council can and should be doing in mitigation measures, and we've got a plan in place and the first stages are happening. "But it's really encouraging to see the entire community working together and volunteers coming out to sandbag. "The community all looks after one another, they don't even know each other. It's one of those times where we excel and something we should be proud of as a community." Picton's Barkers Lodge Road was one of many cut off from water effects on Tuesday, with a landslide taking over parts of one lane. Cr Deeth said Wollondilly Council would work with geotechs and engineers to assess the road damage before reopening. Landslides have also been recorded on Old Remembrance Drive at Razorback and Broughton Pass in Appin in the past week. The council will look to repair some of the significant damage sustained across the shire's roads as the rain eases. "In my history living in the shire, I've never seen so much water across so many of our roads," Cr Deeth said. "The over-road waters are something we've never experienced before, in this unprecedented event. "There will be damage, it's inevitable, and we're going to have to get on and continue to fix the roads, but we ask the community to be patient as we methodically go around and do the repairs to make them safe. "We're encouraging everyone to please stay off the roads in these conditions, and only make essential travel if required."

