news, local-news,

Firefighters were hard at work in Orangeville today after thousands of litres of fuel spilled into bushland following a crash. Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Silverdale Road shortly after 8am on Wednesday following reports a tanker carrying 30,000 litres of petrol crashed into a tree. The front tank, which contained 7500 litres of fuel, ruptured in the collision, spilling the liquid into the nearby bush. Firies placed a foam blanket over the liquid to prevent it from igniting, with members of the RFS also on hand to assist at the incident site. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was assessed by NSW Ambulance. A recovery tanker decanted the remaining fuel and a tow truck removed the prime mover and trailer. NSW Police closed the road in both directions while the cleanup operations were under way. The incident was attended by firies from nine different FRNSW sites: Narellan, St Marys, Picton, Rosemeadow, Warragamba, Campbelltown, Chester Hill, Alexandria and Yennora.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/936361b6-430a-46ef-b83a-d6c9ae30b0d0.jpg/r2_2_846_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg