Thirlmere's Festival of Steam postponed

The highly-anticipated return of the Thirlmere Festival of Steam has been pushed back following the flooding disaster in the shire. Wollondilly Council and Transport Heritage NSW jointly agreed to postpone the event from this Saturday and Sunday to later in the year after the consistent rainfall and flooding in the region. An inspection of the site on Wednesday afternoon revealed the saturation level of the ground would not support the necessary infrastructure for the festival. Many of the access routes through Thirlmere have also sustained significant damage. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said it was a difficult decision to postpone. "The decision was not taken lightly, and has been made in order to respect the integrity of this well-loved event," he said. "Whilst this is extremely disappointing for everyone, it does mean that the deferred event will not require scaling back and will instead reflect the grandeur of such a premier steam event for the region. "Our council staff are continuing to manage road and bridge closures, landslips and significant damage to our road network and some of our community members are still cleaning up from the damage to their properties, so by postponing we will make it possible to have a true celebration of the return of the festival for everyone. "We intend to come back bigger and better than ever later in the year and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding in what would have been some challenging circumstances for the town of Thirlmere and Wollondilly Shire over the past week." Transport Heritage NSW chief executive Andrew Moritz said the decision wasn't easy. "It is with a heavy heart that we have made the joint decision to postpone the Festival of Steam, particularly given the effort our volunteers and staff have put into preparing this event," he said. "We look forward to working with the council to determine a suitable alternative date in the near future. "Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the floods and storms across NSW and Queensland at this time." For enquiries regarding tickets, contact the NSW Rail Museum on 1300 11 55 99.

Thirlmere's Festival of Steam postponed