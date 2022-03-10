Repairs under way on 'extensive' damage to shire road network

news, local-news,

The incredible volume of water dropped across the Macarthur region in the past couple of weeks has left the shire's road network battered. As several bridges and roads across Wollondilly have reopened on Thursday, there's still many that will require further attention before opening to traffic. And even when all the roads are back open, Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said, there will still be need for caution. "There is absolutely massive damage to the road network," he said. "This will be the longest thing to clean up. It's an 870-kilometre extensively damaged road network. "Our crews are doing an absolutely amazing job, working far beyond the hours anyone could reasonably expect them too. "All the road crews are out. There's an awful lot of temporary repairs at the moment, short-term fixes, and many of those will need to have additional fixes done. "At the moment we're just trying to keep the roads safe until they dry out enough then we'll get into the permanent repairs. "Unfortunately that's going to take some more time due to the scale of the mess we've got to clean up." Cr Gould said the priority at the moment was fixing main roads, resolving the biggest safety issues. Some important thoroughfares will remain closed for some time yet. "Douglas Park Gorge is still swimming, it will probably be the weekend or early next week from what I've heard, before that can reopen," Cr Gould said. "It sounds like there's a significant amount of debris down there. "Blaxland Crossing and Cobbitty Bridge have reopened and Menangle's not far away. "The Broughton Pass landslide is difficult and will take more time to clear up. Fixing that will take a couple of months. "We're very much trying to avoid a situation like last time where the pass was inaccessible. The plan is to try and get it open for community access under traffic control measures. That will probably be mid to late next week. "The landslide on Old Razorback Road will have that closed for at least the rest of the week." Cr Gould said particular attention also needed to be paid to Picton's Barkers Lodge Road, which also sustained a landslide. "Barkers Lodge Road is still closed and we've got geotechs out there today, and yesterday," he said. "We'll have more information tomorrow afternoon about whether that needs to stay closed longer. "It's a really difficult site because you've got the rail corridor directly above it, which is where most of the landslide came from and we obviously don't want to compromise the tracks. Plus there's Stonequarry Creek below, and there's some slippage there as well. "It's quite a complex and constrained site and we want to make sure we really understand what's going on out there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/411f4c32-e05d-43f3-b2f1-939b5ea84219.jpg/r4_4_1641_929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg