Wollondilly residents asked to reduce water usage

news, local-news,

Wollondilly residents have been asked to limit their water usage as Sydney Water works to rectify problems in the Nepean catchment following the severe weather event. Sydney Water has advised catchment in the Nepean River has been inundated with debris following the flooding experienced in the past two weeks, and the network is working harder than normal. Towns and villages impacted are: Bargo, Belimbla Park, Buxton, Couridjah, Lakesland, Maldon, Mowbray Park, Nattai, Oakdale, Pheasants Nest, Picton, Tahmoor, The Oaks and Thirlmere. They posted the "important info for anyone in the Wollondilly area" to Facebook on Thursday afternoon. "The extreme weather over the past week has posed significant challenges for our water treatment systems," the post read. "Small parts of our Nepean network are impacted. Heavy rain and floods have swept high volumes of leaves, dirt and other debris into the Nepean raw water catchment, making the usual demand for drinking water more difficult to meet. "Some residents may also experience low water pressure. "As such, we ask residents in this catchment area to reduce their water usage while our filtration systems are working harder than usual to filter and clean the raw water to make it safe for drinking. "We understand people will be commencing clean-up but we ask that while we work through the next 72 hours, that you please refrain from any non-essential water use." Such non-essential water use includes: Sydney Water has also requested shire residents take shorter showers. "The safety and wellbeing of our customers are our highest priorities," the post read. "Please be assured that the water produced by the plant is safe to drink, and Sydney Water is monitoring water quality around the clock." For more information, visit: https://www.sydneywater.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/49047cc0-d92d-4e26-879d-7f43a612145a.jpg/r36_0_1668_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg