Fundraiser barbecue to support SES

State Emergency Services crews have done incredible work not just in Macarthur, but across the state these past few weeks. They've been in the thick of flood waters and rain-ravaged communities to help conduct rescues (of humans and animals alike), sandbag to protect properties, and then clear up the debris left after the floodwaters recede. The SES will be celebrated with a fundraiser barbecue at Thirlmere Memorial Park this Saturday. Penny Ackery, Independent candidate for Hume, is hosting the event, which was originally supposed to be a meet-and-greet as part of the Thirlmere Festival of Steam. "This has changed a lot from what we first envisioned, with the unfortunate postponement of the Festival of Steam until September," she said. "But we thought, 'well, we were already going to be there, why not throw a barbecue for the SES?'. "So we'll be raising money for these amazing volunteers." Ms Ackery said the event, which starts at 11am, would give the community a chance to have a chat, enjoy the much missed sunshine and say thanks to the SES crews who had gone above and beyond during the flooding disaster. "Everyone can have a snag, some beverages and relax a little bit," she said. All funds raised at the event will be donated to the NSW State Emergency Services.

