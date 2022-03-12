Look after your mental health in wake of flood disaster

news, local-news,

With the close-to-home nature of the floods coming on the back of a seemingly never-ending global pandemic and war in Ukraine, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. But it's important for everyone to ensure they're looking after their mental health - even if it feels like there's so many other things that need to be done. Camden psychologist Simon Henry, from AT Full Potential, says sometimes it's more than okay to take a break. "It is easy to become overwhelmed by information from television, radio and social media, and temporarily stepping away from media at these times can be a good idea," he said. "Some people may struggle knowing that others around the world - who are similar to themselves aside from geography - are experiencing significant hardship, and this may be relieved by donating to a relevant charity, or possibly by providing some contribution within their local community. "Given the challenges all are facing, it is understandable that we can reach a point where the coping skills we have traditionally relied on are showing less benefit. "If someone is feeling like they are constantly struggling and this is consistently impacting on their everyday performance, it might be a good idea to talk to their local GP and explore whether assistance such as referral to a psychologist might be recommended." Mr Henry recommended getting meaningful sleep, staying physically active, eating healthy and prioritising connecting with others as great steps to looking after our mental health. He said people affected by the flooding disaster would face challenges at their own pace. "As is the case following any serious natural disaster, we need to be mindful of the range of responses that people affected may have," Mr Henry said. "Where some people appear to 'get on with it' relatively quickly, there is the risk that others may experience ongoing impacts that can interfere with everyday activities such as sleep and maintaining focus, and can become easily distracted or irritable. "Individuals may also become noticeably more risk-adverse and show signs of anxiety in areas that were previously not of concern. "If anyone is experiencing heightened responses that suggest that ongoing concerns with trauma may be present, they would be encouraged to talk to their local GP to explore treatment options." So how should people best help out their loved ones affected by the floods? "It is only natural to have concern for loved ones at times where physical safety has been impacted and losses are being experienced and checking in is a helpful way to show compassion and provide support," Mr Henry said. "Looking for ways to provide practical assistance would be encouraged as this is likely to be of considerable value to those directly affected by floods at the present time. "A compassionate ear is also likely to be helpful for people who have been through difficult times and are looking for a chance to 'take stock' and come to terms with recent events and how they have been impacted." Mr Henry said it was of vital importance that everyone considered taking care of their own mental health to be a priority. "I want to emphasise that looking after ourselves is often the first step in looking after others," he said. "It provides us with a more stable place to assist from."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/6be4924c-bc17-42d9-91ba-5f30a3d77ca6.jpg/r0_185_2048_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg