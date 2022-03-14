Barbecue to thank SES held at Thirlmere

news, local-news,

The Thirlmere Festival of Steam may have been postponed until September, by Thirlmere Memorial Park wasn't without merriment at the weekend. They're our heroes in orange, and on Saturday the hard work of local SES crews was celebrated at a barbecue. Hume independent candidate Penny Ackery hosted the barbecue to say thank you to the NSW SES Wollondilly Unit for their tireless work in recent weeks during the severe weather event, and with the clean-up after. Dozens of people stopped by for a sausage sizzle and a chat, and make a donation to assist the SES. Ms Ackery was grateful to all who took the time to come out. "100 people came to Thirlmere to say thanks [to the] SES," she posted on Facebook. "Even the SES themselves, as well as many kids and families. "We raised $600 to donate to the NSW SES Wollondilly Unit. We'll pledge another $600 from our campaign for Camden's SES, since they've also been hit hard by recent floods. Amazing work everyone. It's all about the community coming together." Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould also praised the work of the SES. "The amazing job our emergency service volunteers, fire and rescue, police, ambulance and community members have done, turning up to sandbag, helping prepare properties or just offer a spot on the lounge, it's one of the really amazing things about living here," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/86edc17d-1508-434d-9aa6-52db845bd86a.jpg/r0_392_4896_3158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg