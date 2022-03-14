Access to Yerranderie and surrounds cut off by weather damage

news, local-news,

Residents in Yerranderie and surrounds face a long wait for the only public access road in and out of town to be repaired after this month's severe weather event. The Oberon-Colong Stock Route - the only road access to the small Wollondilly town of Yerranderie and it's surrounds - was damaged by during the heavy rain and has been closed pending repairs, isolating the townsfolk. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said the residents were "fairly used to short-term isolation" but this period was expected to be "longer than usual". The SES made a resupply flight last week and the residents are expected to be isolated for "at least another week, if not a couple of weeks". "The Oberon-Colong Stock Route has been extensively damaged, with multiple landslides, rockfalls and significant scouring of some of the crossings," Cr Gould posted on Facebook. "Many of the creeks [were] up significantly, further cutting off access and alternative routes through the restricted area [were] also inaccessible. "Based on the early details It is likely to be several weeks before access can be restored to Yerranderie Village and surrounding rural stations and any residents who chose to remain in the area should prepare for the possibility of several weeks of isolation." Yerranderie resident and president of the Yerranderie, Arts, Culture and Community Association Rob Thompson said he was one of few people remaining in the area. He said he had supplies to last a couple of weeks, but remained frustrated that Yerranderie's airstrip was inaccessible to planes. "The airstrip has not been maintained and as a result has been closed to fixed wing aircraft," Mr Thompson said. "It is not a big job to bring the up to full operational readiness." Mr Thompson said National Parks and Wildlife Services had not kept up maintenance of the airstrip, which forms part of the lands donated to the service by Valerie Lhuede. Ms Lhuede purchased the former mining town from her father in 1956. "A significant amount of the Yerranderie Regional Park (including the airstrip) was donated to National Parks by the previous owner, Valerie Lhuede," Mr Thompson said. "When the property titles were passed to National Parks, there was an agreement made between National Parks and MS Lhuede regarding the use and ongoing management of the land. "She made a statement to the media in March 2011 and announced 'I am donating Yerranderie to the National Parks and Wildlife Service with a list of my wishes for Yerranderie's future'. "Her wishes included that all public access (including the airstrip) to Yerranderie would be maintained to a satisfactory standard." Mr Thompson said trees had grown at the end of the runway during the past 10 years, creating a problem for fixed-wing aircraft. This means helicopters are the only aircraft access to the site at the moment. "Previously it was affordable to charter a fixed-wing aircraft from Camden or The Oaks airport (with 20-30 minutes flying time) to bring in and out supplies and people," Mr Thompson said. "Now there is only helicopter access which is prohibitively expensive. "In these times with extreme weather it is more important than ever to keep such a vital access point operational." A National Parks spokeswoman confirmed access to the site was limited. "Road access to Yerranderie is impacted by flooding and NPWS is unable to assess the condition of the airstrip," she said. "No one has approached NPWS seeking use of the airstrip. "Not all of the airstrip is within the park, and residents and visitors should refer to Wollondilly Council website for information on road closures." Mr Thompson said despite the difficulties the town was facing at the moment, residents were grateful for the work and community from Cr Gould and the council. "We really appreciate Matt Gould checking on us and offering food and emergency drops if required," he said. "We didn't contact him.... he contacted us. It has been very reassuring to have him taking an interest and looking after us in a time that we could feel very lonely otherwise. "We are very happy to have such a committed mayor."

