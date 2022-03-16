news, local-news,

The South West Sydney Academy of Sport's softball program has a new pathway partner in RBI Australia. The partnership will focus on quality coaching across multiple aspects of the game, and not just on field conditioning or competition. Narellan-based RBI Australia owner and local baseball identity Matt Redman leapt at the opportunity to partner with not only the Academy's long-seasoned softball program, but also with the Wests Future Stars program, which boast a number of the region's up and coming baseball athletes. "RBI Australia has a fully equipped indoor batting and pitching facility in Narellan, which has already proved useful for our softball squad which has moved its training sessions indoors due to the recent wet weather," Academy sport program manager Daniel Currinckx said. "It seems only apt that when we first visited RBI to discuss the opportunity to partner with the Academy that it was raining. "It may have well been a pre-cursor to the start of the program, where the last few weeks would have been washed out, if it wasn't for RBI". The partnership with RBI helps provide the Academy's 17-strong Softball squad with a specialised indoor training facility, providing two lanes of batting cages, allowing the athletes access to hit or pitch many balls in a relatively short period of time, without having to keep chasing, or running after them on the playing field diamond. "The ability to train both outside as a team, as well as indoors in specialised positions adds that extra level of professionalism to the program" Currinckx said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/bc984c83-02fb-4a9d-a2be-efb4226caa7e.jpg/r0_189_2267_1470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Partnership boosts softball program