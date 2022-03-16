Chance to score new family drama

life-style, competitions,

There's no other relationship quite like that of a mother and daughter. It's this relationship that is aptly explored in bestselling author Erica James' latest novel Mothers and Daughters. It follows Naomi, a widow who is rebuilding her life in her seaside village after the death of her husband; eldest daughter Martha, a sensible and determined character desperate to start her own family; and Willow, the youngest and most easy-going - perhaps too easy-going - daughter, thinking about settling down with her new boyfriend. The trio are close as can be, but the arrival of Naomi's long-lost friend Ellis, from long ago, starts to change her and bring some fun and spark back into her life. It seems there are things about Naomi's marriage that she never told her daughters. The novel is described as a 'gloriously compelling tale of mothers and daughters, secrets and love'. Australian Community Media has seven copies of Mothers and Daughters to give away thanks to our good friends at HarperCollins. For your chance to win a copy, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which cinematic or literary mother/daughter pairing you enjoy most and why. Entries close Tuesday, March 29. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/0f4e2b8c-99fd-4523-9b57-ef5f38134738.jpg/r0_227_422_465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg