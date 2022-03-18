news, local-news,

Motorists heading into or out of Picton will need to avoid Prince Street during the day for the next couple of weeks. Victoria Bridge will be closed to traffic between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, from March 21 until April 1. Work to restore the historic bridge was completed last year, and Transport for NSW says a full closure is required to remove temporary supports scaffolding installed during restoration work. Traffic will be detoured via Menangle Street, Colden Street, Margaret Street, the Old Hume Highway and Argyle Street. In the event of an emergency requiring access to the bridge as an evacuation route, work will stop and the bridge will be reopened to traffic. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, and resident access will be maintained via Prince Street. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW has thanked motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/74d5f0d1-26ac-4c5e-81a6-afe28e05e74c.jpg/r5_150_2042_1301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Closures for Picton's Victoria Bridge ahead