Appin Wheels Festival a smashing success

news, local-news,

The sounds of roaring engines rang through Appin at the weekend as part of the Appin Wheels Festival. Appin Way Greyhound Track came alive with more than 5000 bustling people taking in the sights at the event on Sunday. There were more than 350 cars registered for the show, which is a fundraiser organised by the Appin Public School P&C to benefit the school. Event organisers Melissa Lovelee and Melissa Dawson made the Appin Wheels Festival a reality. The event also included carnival rides for the kids, face-painting, community stalls and various food trucks (including cult favourite Dole Whip pineapple ice-cream). Trophies were handed out to the vehicles which most impressed the judges on the day. Car clubs from across the state were in attendance. More information at the Appin Wheels Festival Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/159736f0-2e70-47b7-a256-e05a7db90240.jpg/r5_123_2042_1274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg