Thirlmere Festival of Steam gets new date

news, local-news,

It's official - the Thirlmere Festival of Steam has a new date. The event was due to be held earlier this month but had to be postponed following the severe weather event which impacted many of the shire's roads. Wollondilly Council and Transport Heritage NSW this week announced the festival will now take place on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. Customers who purchased tickets for the original event dates will be emailed with priority booking information next week, ahead of the on-seal date. Further information, including tickets, will be made available from Monday, April 4. The Festival of Steam was just one of the local events postponed due to the floods and severe weather. The Campbelltown City Challenge walk was pushed back to Sunday, May 22 and the Camden Show has also been delayed, with a new date yet to be announced.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/6d792e32-94be-4c74-9bc6-f3825d4949b4.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg