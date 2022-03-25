Wollondilly MP pushes for Picton Bypass funding in Budget

news, local-news,

Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith this week took the public's pleas for movement on the highly sought after Picton Bypass to Parliament. Mr Smith urged his Liberal colleagues to include funding for the road, which would considerably ease congestion on the shire's road network as the region's population continues to expand, in the upcoming state Budget. "Trapped - that is what the people of Picton felt during this month's severe weather conditions and unpredictable rains," he told Parliament. "They waited anxiously to find out if Stonequarry Creek would flood again and cause them to evacuate. Traffic was diverted and businesses closed so that sandbagging could begin... "There is only one exit road and Victoria Bridge, which was building in 1897 by Percy Allen, can carry only a certain amount of traffic, cannot take heavy freight and is often closed for ongoing maintenance or because of accidents." Mr Smith shared community members experiences of trying to leave the shire in flooding and fire disasters, including the Green Wattle Creek bushfire. He spoke of Alicia Hurst, from Tahmoor, who said residents were 'sitting ducks' in the path of the flames. "Thousands of people tried to evacuate at once, causing a 15-kilometre traffic jam from Bargo to Picton," Mr Smith told his colleagues. "It as bumper to bumper. People were carrying animals, kids and personal belongings, stuck on one road without an escape route. "If the winds had changed, there could have been hundreds of dead people on Remembrance Drive. Sadly, for many of my constituents, it has become familiar to have that most horrible feeling of running out of options." Mr Smith said that everyone was in agreement that Picton Bypass was the only answer for providing safer exit routes, improving the amenity of Picton town centre and reducing the number of vehicles using Victoria Bridge. He said temporary measures such a traffic lights would be okay in the short-term, but would compromise the town's trademark country charm. "In future, Wollondilly will be the choice destination for people in Sydney and western Sydney who seek a close country getaway," Mr Smith said. "The 52 towns, villages and rural areas are already an attractive tree change for families who want peace and quiet, a proper backyard for their kids and a town with plenty of charm and character. "The Government cannot support the constant upgrades to Victoria Bridge and the refurbishment of historic buildings and then expect the community to solve local traffic problems that are caused by old infrastructure and new growth, which has taken some of the population burden off Sydney. "We deserve to have a plan for resilient road infrastructure and safety, including a safe exit in an emergency, particularly in my electorate, where the standard of public transport is less than desirable and where access to employment in other locations is associated with long commute times and high car dependency. "When the WestInvest survey went live online, constituents nominated the popular Picton bypass as a tailor-made project that would make a real difference to community amenity and economic recovery. It will be truly transformational and it will address more than one major challenge that has been created by population growth in the community. "It would support livability, culture and amenity, improve access to education, employment and health care and, fundamentally, increase road safety." Mr Smith close with a plea to the roads minister to consider the people of the shire. "I implore the Minister for Metropolitan Roads to give the people of Picton and surrounds hope by funding the Picton bypass in the 2022-23 budget," he said. "The Picton bypass would provide our community with multiple options to escape bushfires and floods. It must be built. With the support of Mayor Gould, I know that Minister Ward will deliver a vital infrastructure project."

