Picton Bypass to get funding for planning in Budget

The Federal Budget is set to include almost $100 million in funding for Wollondilly's roads. The Budget, released tonight, will include $95.6 million for the planning and scoping of Picton Bypass and safety upgrades to Picton Road. The announcement comes after state Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith spoke in parliament about the need for urgent funding for the Bypass to provide another exit route out of Picton during emergencies, and called on his state colleagues to include funding in the NSW Budget. Hume MP Angus Taylor welcomed the funding announcement. "The federal government's record infrastructure investment pipeline continues to deliver better outcomes for the people of Wollondilly," he said. "This funding will make roads in this area safer, reduce travel times, congestion and give locals the roads they need and deserve. "This is all part of our plan to make sure Wollondilly is one of the best places in Australia to live, work and raise a family." Planning works are expected to be completed by mid 2024. Mr Taylor said the funding built on the 'substantial investment' the government had already made in the shire. "We recognise how important it is to get road upgrades happening in the Wollondilly region, which is why we have already provided $72 million for safety upgrades to Appin Road and over $8 million for safety upgrades on Silverdale Road," he said. Wollondilly Council has long advocated for the acceleration of Picton Bypass to ease congestion in the town centre with the growth of surrounding areas. It would also create a safe evacuation route for residents in emergency situations and provide alternative access through the town centre when the historic Victoria Bridge on Prince Street is closed. Mayor Matt Gould welcomed the announcement. "I'm excited to hear about this funding which goes towards addressing the infrastructure deficit in this growth area, particularly to the Picton Bypass," he said. "We understand that these funds are for planning for these critical pieces of infrastructure and look forward to finding out more details soon. "I'd like to congratulate our local members, Angus Taylor and Nathaniel Smith, for their support for these projects and we also look forward to the NSW Government committing funds in the upcoming budget." The council will continue to work with both governments to ensure the projects become a reality in the near future. Independent candidate for Hume, Penny Ackery, was not quite as effusive in her praise of the funding announcement. She said the announcement was "too little too late from someone who has held office for 9 years." "I am happy that Federal funds have finally come forward," she said. "I am glad that we have made this an election issue and forced the Liberal Government to take action on it. But why does it take a looming election to make this happen? "The Picton Bypass has been of particular concern and many of us have lobbied hard on it. I personally have said I will use it as a focus of my negotiations if I am elected. "This is just a 'planning fund.' I've not yet seen any firm commitment to actually build it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/6de9f42f-a419-4d53-8edd-e4cd0ebe2d71.jpg/r0_287_6000_3677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg