NSW RFS members hold family day at Thirlmere

news, local-news,

More than 750 RFS members and their families headed to Thirlmere at the weekend for a much-needed catch-up. The NSW Rural Fire Service Association held a family day at the NSW Rail Museum to celebrate the work of its members and thank them for their dedication during the recent - and ongoing - flood disasters. RFSA president Scott Campbell, an active member in the Clarence Valley, said it was an "exceptional" and "superb" event. "One of the things we pride ourselves on is that we support our members and their families, particularly after events like these floods," he said. "We enjoy putting on events like this. Last year we were able to have some family days where three and a half thousand members turned up to events at Coffs Harbour, Temora, Mogo Zoo." Mr Campbell said the events, like on Sunday, were a chance for the members to catch up and have a laugh without being in the midst of a disaster. He said families got to experience some quality time, which was often lacking during crises. "As RFS people, you drop whatever family event you've got going when there's a disaster, particularly like these floods or the 2019/20 fires," Mr Campbell said. "You leave your family and you might not be back for a week. "Those are important events and you try and get some of those family times back when there aren't any disasters. "Events like these, the families don't have to worry about paying for anything, they don't need to worry about anything." The RFSA enjoyed some food and rides on trains during the day-long event. But there was also a more sombre side to the family day. "One of our members, Gary Barton from Division 5, passed away just before Christmas and one of his wishes was to have his ashes put up in the fire box of a steam train," Mr Campbell said. "We were able to facilitate that on the day and we all got together. The ashes went into the 3265 fire box. It was such a fitting end for Gary." Mr Campbell said everyone was very impressed with the Thirlmere museum and plenty of people would be coming back for another visit. He said it was great to mingle with his colleagues and the locals. "It's such a pleasing time and probably the proudest part of me being president is that I get to meet so many different people in different areas," he said. "This shows just how good the RFS family is. We've got members from Buxton up here in the Clarence Valley at the moment, working in the incident management team. Bill Beattie is one of those, a lifelong member. "It's a really wonderful family and we're really proud we get to put on these events for our people who never stop giving."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/39df5153-67a6-4118-a970-492f62b1bc97.jpg/r0_53_750_477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg