Rare catfish find a treat for Macarthur anglers

news, local-news,

A simple fishing outing in Picton turned into a memorable occasion for Brad and Will Millar last week. The father and son, who live in Harrington Grove, were dropping their lines into the Nepean River when the younger Millar, Will, caught something that got them both excited. It was a fish, yes, but not just any fish. Will had captured a rare eel-tailed catfish, not usually found in shire waters. "It's usually found in warmer water," Mr Millar said. "We were in Queensland not long ago, in Cairns, and we went to an aquarium where we learned about how rare these fish are, and they're a threatened species. "It's a combination of multiple fish, including eels, and it looks really freaky. It's like half a fish and half an eel." Mr Millar said the fish was a huge find for him and his 13-year-old son who attends St Gregory's College. "We were in Picton and you probably could have heard my son screaming from Camden," he said. "It was a good size - 45 centimetres. It's usually half that size. I don't know where it's come from, but I've spoken to the guys at Complete Angler and BCF and they're amazed we found it." Mr Millar said they both recognised the fish immediately by its distinctive shape. "Any fisherman who knows what they're talking about would be saying 'wow'," he said. "We usually catch things like carp or eels. "With all the recent floods it is amazing and exciting to see a rare fish like this, which we released unharmed." The Millars are keen hobby fishers and their habit has grown since the lockdowns of the last two years. The NSW Department of Primary Industries lists the eel-tailed catfish as native to the Murray-Darling Basin. "Eel Tailed Catfish are naturally distributed throughout the Murray-Darling Basin and in the Eastern drainages NSW north of Newcastle," their website reads. "Eel Tailed Catfish numbers in the Murray-Darling Basin have declined due to a range of impacts including invasive species, habitat degradation, cold water pollution and fishing pressures and are now virtually absent from the Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan catchments."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/76857936-5b1c-493f-92bb-1f6af20e96ad_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1239_2736_2785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg