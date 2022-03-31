$20m in damage to shire's roads

news, local-news,

Wollondilly's road network has sustained more than $20 million in damage due to this month's extreme weather and flooding events. Mayor Matt Gould took to Facebook to explain the extent of the damage last week. "There are literally thousands of... known issues on our roads we are trying to fix from this event," he said. "It is clear that the scale of the damage to council's roads and infrastructure is immense, with approximately $600,000 in urgent damage clearing and urgent road patching works, at least $6.5 million in immediate damage to our roads (and associated drainage and traffic management assets) from the flood/storms, and in addition the repair bill to fix the damage done from the eight landslide sites across the shire is likely to more than $15 million in reconstruction costs. All of this damage is unplanned and unbudgeted for, and is roughly the equivalent of an entire year of council's capital works program." Some of the roads which sustained the most damage included Barkers Lodge Road in Picton, Douglas Park Causeway, the Oberon-Colong Stock Route at Yerranderie and surrounds, Broughton Pass in Appin and Old Razorback Road, among others. Cr Gould said the council needed more assistance to manage the scale of the damage to the road network. "Whilst we certainly appreciate the $1 million in support that has been provided thus far, I'm calling on the state and federal governments to provide urgent and significant additional financial support so that council is able to repair this damage in a timely manner, and that any money council is able to claim under the national disaster arrangements be made available urgently and without delay," he said. "Without state and/or federal support I do not believe that we will be able to fully repair this damage in a reasonable timeframe, and if council has to find thus work ourselves it will require critical roadwork and improvements planned over the next 12-18 months... to be pushed back significantly."

