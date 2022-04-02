news, local-news,

Residents in the shire's north can look forward to a brand new shopping village. Wollondilly Council has issued development approval for a new $20 million shopping centre in Silverdale. The shopping centre is an important stepping stone for the expansion of the Silverdale village centre, and is the culmination of a complex planning process which involved extensive collaboration between council staf and the proponent's design team. The land was rezoned following the council's decision to set a new strategic direction for the town and expand its commercial footprint. Wollondilly Council chief executive Ben Taylor said the approval was "the next step in realising the vision the council has for the town of Silverdale". "We expect the expanded centre to become a focal point for this growing community," he said. "It will give residents a wider range of options in the local area, reduce travel time and create space for much-needed services. "The council will continue to work with the developer as they progress their project and we look forward to seeing a supermarket, specialty stores, alfresco eating areas and underground parking all become a reality." The project will capitalise on the current and ongoing road safety upgrades to Silverdale Road, with the council's road designers working closely with the proponent's design team to to minimise duplication of reconstruction of the road and make the most of government grants. The new centre will also connect into the expanded footpath network, bus stops and other traffic safety measures.

Council approves $20m shopping centre for Silverdale