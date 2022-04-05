Old paper proves flood problem common

news, local-news,

A slice of local history was uncovered at The Oaks recently. The Wallace family found a January 1,1951 copy of the Camden Advertiser in relatively good shape - considering the more seven decades which have passed since publication - in the old shed-like house on property, nicknamed the 'dead house'. When avid local history buff Gary Edmond, a Macarthur Gardens resident, spotted the paper on a visit, he knew it was something special to be preserved. Especially after checking out the front page and reading something we're all familiar with. 'All time record rain in Camden', the front page story read. The piece spoke of four floods in the previous year, and "The Nepean River broke its banks and flooded the Hume Highway at Camden bridge on four occasions during the April to June period in 1950," it read. "Landslides continued for several months on the rain-soaked Razorback Mountain between Camden and Picton. "Wollondilly Shire Council is faced with heavy expenditure to repair the secondary roads badly damaged by the heavily laden trucks when Razorback was closed. "Camden Council, too, may require a five-figure amount to restore the flood and rain damaged roads within the Municipality." The Wallaces have owned the property since 2012, but haven't spent much time exploring the 'dead house'. Paula Wallace said there were plenty of old items from the previous owners gathered over decades.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/1e05b2b6-7089-41e9-88a5-8c97d36fd977.JPG/r0_285_4896_3051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg