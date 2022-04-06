Stage set for Hume candidate forum

news, local-news,

Locals wanted to query Hume's announced election candidates will get their opportunity this month. Seven candidates running for the seat of Hume have been invited to the Hume Candidates Forum on Thursday, April 28. The event will be held at Camden Civic Centre from 6pm. The forum will be hosted by professional moderator Rohan Boehm, who has previously hosted candidate forums including the Upper Hunter by-election last year. "This even will be an opportunity for the public to raise their questions in a Q&A style event," organisers said. "Facilities will be set up to enable questions from the audience on the issues that are important to them and the local community. "Each candidate will be given an initial three-minute opportunity to introduce themselves, their values and what they hope to achieve if they are elected." Organisers are expected about 200-300 people to attend. Confirmed candidates attending are: Greg Baines (Labor), Penny Ackery (Independent), Sheneli Dona (Independent), Rebecca Thompson (One Nation), Garry Dollin (United Australia Party) and Karen Stewart (Greens). Incumbent MP Angus Taylor (Liberal) has been invited but is not yet confirmed.

