A 23-year-old man accused of causing the crash that killed a man at Picton over the weekend will reappear in court in May. Mubashir Ahmed appeared at Moss Vale Local Court on Monday after being charged over Sunday's deadly crash. Ahmed was allegedly behind the wheel of an SUV when it left the road and rolled on Picton Road, near Maldon Bridge Road. The male passenger died at the scene. Ahmed was subsequently charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death - speed more than 45 kilometres over the limit, dangerous driving occasioning death - drive speed dangerous, dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death. Ahmed did not apply for bail and remains in custody.

