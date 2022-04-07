Volunteers needed to help fill sandbags in Wollondilly

news, local-news,

The SES has called out for community assistance to fill sandbags in Wollondilly today. The NSW SES Wollondilly Unit posted the call-out for volunteer assistance on Facebook shortly after 11am today. "With the worsening weather we are asking for community help to fill sandbags at our unit headquarters in Bridge Street, Picton," they posted. "If anyone is in in the surrounding area, able to safely travel to Bridge Street and is able to spare an hour or two to help it would be most appreciated." Residents are reminded not to drive through floodwaters and avoid the rods if possible during today's downpour. Picton CBD is currently under evacuation warning should Stonequarry Creek break its banks. Keep up to date with weather/storm information via the SES and council Facebook pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/c7a318eb-9eb9-46c2-a116-b8f1aa468b81.jpg/r96_0_1831_980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg